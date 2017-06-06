Future music stars met at YoungEast Festival

The future stars of music met at the YoungEast Festival, showcashing youth talents in the country.

Attracting 50 young musicians, the performances lasted for 3 hours whilst young performers showcased their songs and lyrics. The festival that took place at the Old Church based on Clissold Park, young talents, including a wide range of Turkish-descent talents were the stars of the big festival.

Trained by Suzan Beyazıt, young pianists öğrencileri Ezra Hurman, Aylin Hurman, Ela Öz, Janset Ercan, Sude Ercan, Beren Doğan, Deniz Yılmaz, Beren Yapıcı and Zilan Özdemir who are also acclaimed as “Distinction Grade” on piano, received full points from the listeners.

On classic guitar scheme, Bersu Aksu, Luke Trocinska, Emilia Gülle, Tomasz Skowron, Berdan Aksu, Adam Gülle, Jiyan Yadırgı, Su Eskioğlu, Defne Eskioğlu, Adar Alpdoğan and Su Bektaş showcased their superb talents.

On the second part of the show, Numan Büyükbay, Mir Selim İlhan, Sude Kartal, Yola Anne Ellis, Carmen Stephens, Cihan Alp Kartal, Güney Özuğurel, Rüya Öz, Cansu Çetiner, Melek Öztürk, Havin Özdemir and Berdan Doğan presented a range of Turkish classical music pieces along with rock music pieces.