Woman, 20, killed in crash - Londra GazeteLondra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
6 Haziran 2017 - 10 soruda İngiltere genel seçimleri
6 Haziran 2017 - Catherine West Londra Gazete’ye konuştu
6 Haziran 2017 - Kadın Platformu’ndan “Haz Terapisi”
5 Haziran 2017 - Aziziye Camisinden gurbetçi öğrencilere iftar
5 Haziran 2017 - 7. Alevi Festivali’nin ateşi İskoçya’da yakıldı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Woman, 20, killed in crash

Woman, 20, killed in crash

— 6 Haziran 2017

A WOMAN has died and a man has been arrested after a crash on a Hampshire road.

A pedestrian was hit by a silver Skoda Octavia and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have now named her as Sheridan Harris, 20, of Kiln Road, Fareham.

Officers are investigating the incident, which happened on Lake Road, Portsmouth, at about 12.30am on May 13. A 37-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 44170178909 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 43
Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

01 Haziran 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 848

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close