Woman, 20, killed in crash

A WOMAN has died and a man has been arrested after a crash on a Hampshire road.

A pedestrian was hit by a silver Skoda Octavia and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have now named her as Sheridan Harris, 20, of Kiln Road, Fareham.

Officers are investigating the incident, which happened on Lake Road, Portsmouth, at about 12.30am on May 13. A 37-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 44170178909 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.