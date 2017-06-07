Drug dealers caught outside McDonald's - Londra GazeteLondra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
6 Haziran 2017 - 10 soruda İngiltere genel seçimleri
6 Haziran 2017 - Catherine West Londra Gazete’ye konuştu
6 Haziran 2017 - Kadın Platformu’ndan “Haz Terapisi”
5 Haziran 2017 - Aziziye Camisinden gurbetçi öğrencilere iftar
5 Haziran 2017 - 7. Alevi Festivali’nin ateşi İskoçya’da yakıldı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Drug dealers caught outside McDonald’s

Drug dealers caught outside McDonald’s

— 7 Haziran 2017

Two drug dealers were caught selling narcotics outside McDonald’s.

Chris Sparks, 23 of Colney Hatch Lane, London and Tamara Hall, 35 of Long Field in London were caught with 134 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin on Wednesday, April 18.

A CCTV operator showed Sparks leaving a blue Honda Civic after an illicit deal outside the fast food restaurant in Eldon Avenue. Later that day Sparks was returning to the same car driven by Hall after another illegal transaction.

Plain clothes officers from the Borehamwood and Elstree Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the pair and searched the car, seizing the stash and mobile phones containing evidence of drug dealing.

Sparks pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and was sentenced to a three-and-a-half year imprisonment.

Hall pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs but was found guilty and sentenced to a 24 months suspended sentence at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25.

Contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report drug-related crime.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 57
Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

01 Haziran 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 848

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close