Drug dealers caught outside McDonald’s

Two drug dealers were caught selling narcotics outside McDonald’s.

Chris Sparks, 23 of Colney Hatch Lane, London and Tamara Hall, 35 of Long Field in London were caught with 134 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin on Wednesday, April 18.

A CCTV operator showed Sparks leaving a blue Honda Civic after an illicit deal outside the fast food restaurant in Eldon Avenue. Later that day Sparks was returning to the same car driven by Hall after another illegal transaction.

Plain clothes officers from the Borehamwood and Elstree Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the pair and searched the car, seizing the stash and mobile phones containing evidence of drug dealing.

Sparks pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and was sentenced to a three-and-a-half year imprisonment.

Hall pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs but was found guilty and sentenced to a 24 months suspended sentence at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25.

Contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report drug-related crime.