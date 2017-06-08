UK Chancellor Philip Hammond talks to Londra Gazette

The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond met the local media in North London as part of a press conference on Thursday, 1st June.

Speaking to the London Turkish Gazette, Hammond discussed the post-Brexit economic targets, the Turkish-British relations and the expected agreement at the end of the Brexit process between two countries. Hammond also tackled the Ankara Agreement, and pointed out the importance of trade agreements between Turkey and Britain.

“LOCAL COUNCILS ALWAYS PURSUED INNOVATION”

Mr Hammond, when asked about his thoughts on the intermittent complaints of the Labour Party municipalities, especially in North London, said that every local government has its own methods and services.

“It’s true that local governments have some problems with funding distribution. Sajid Javid, Minister of Local Governments said in a statement that he initiated the project of a fair funding formula in which the local governments could join the process of what they need and how they can be involved in the field of funding.

He also said that the local government funding is changing.

“In 2020, all the business rates of local businesses will be directed to local governments. This will ensure that the local governments have more freedom and options in budget planning.”

RELATIONS WITH TURKEY AFTER BREXIT

Saying that Turkey is an important trading ally for Britain, Mr Hammond has made significant statements about the relationship between Britain and Turkey. Mr Hammond also remarked the fact that UK will ensure maintaining agreements struck under EU regulations.

He also added Turkish-speaking societies and businesses in Britain are at the center of the UK’s relationships with Turkey and therefore the UK is expected to have talks with Turkey, which has a fast-growing economy, on some very important new commercial agreements after Brexit.

At the same time, Hammond stated that the Ankara Agreement is in the context of their protection of trade links.

“BREXIT AGREEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT”

When asked about Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement “It is better not to get a deal from the EU than to have a bad deal”, in a recent interview with Jeremy Paxman, Hammond explained that in the course of Brexit, Britain would work very sensitively with the EU to get the best deal.

“In the European Parliament, even if few, there are those who want Britain to leave the EU with a bad deal.

“While we are on our way to have new agreements with the EU, we will not accept any agreement that will make Britain suffer.” Mr Hammond added.

“A good deal would be beneficial for both the EU and Britain.”

“A GREAT DASH TO THE LABOUR PARTY”

Mr Hammond also commented on questions of “Land Value Tax”, which is included in the Labour Party Manifesto that was referred to as “controversial” by some parties.

He said that the taxation offered by the Labour Party is very dangerous and will put families in extra difficult conditions, especially in areas such as Enfield where garden houses are more common.

“The “Land Value Tax”, would almost triple the price of council tax, often means extra taxation of properties with garden or open space.” said Mr Hammond.

Speaking on local charts figures, Hammond said that the Labour Party’s taxpayer offer for Enfield would mean paying more than 5,339 pounds per year. Mr Hammond also presented a chart that suggested aspects against the taxation.

“Under the Labour Land Campaign plan, this new town hall tax would be imposed as a 3% levy on the value of land. Analysis shows this would result in yearly tax bill of £3,837 for an average family home in England – a massive 224% increase on the current average

council tax bill of £1,185. The tax would fall hardest on areas with higher land prices, including London, the South and thriving market towns.”

Nick De Bois, deputy candidate for North Enfield, and Dogan Dalman, Enfield City Councilor, were among the ones who attended the meeting at Enfield Conservative Party Friends’ club.