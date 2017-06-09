Death and the Maiden met with the community - Londra GazeteLondra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
8 Haziran 2017 - Sandık çıkış anketlerine göre Muhafazakâr Parti’nin olası sandalye sayısı 314
8 Haziran 2017 - “ÇAP’tan İngiltere’deki terör saldırılarına kınama”
8 Haziran 2017 - Herkes 23 saatte 13 ülke gezen çılgın Türk’ü konuşuyor!
8 Haziran 2017 - Maliye Bakanı Philip Hammond Londra Gazete’ye konuştu
7 Haziran 2017 - İngiltere sandıkta
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Death and the Maiden met with the community

Death and the Maiden met with the community

— 9 Haziran 2017

 

The Turkish adaptation of Ariel Dorfman’s masterpiece “Death and the Maiden” was staged for the second time in Arcola Theatre in London on June 4th after premiering in ’London Turkish Speakers Theatre Festival’ in London Edmonton’s renowned Millfield Theater.

Produced by Pan Productions, the plot tackles Paulina Salas, who is played by Yener Çelik and is a former political prisoner in an unnamed Latin American country who had been raped by her captors, led by a sadistic doctor whose face she never saw. The rapist doctor played Schubert’s composition Death and the Maiden during the act of rape; hence the play’s title.

Years later, after the (also unnamed) repressive regime has fallen, Paulina lives in an isolated country house with her husband, Gerardo Escobar. When Gerardo comes back from a visit to the president, he gets a flat tire. A stranger named Dr. Miranda stops to assist him. Dr. Miranda drives Gerardo home and later in the night he returns. Paulina recognizes Miranda’s voice and mannerism as that of her rapist, and takes him captive in order to put him on trial and extract a confession from him.

Unconvinced of his guilt, Gerardo acts as Roberto Miranda’s lawyer and attempts to save his life. After hearing the full story of her captivity from Paulina, Gerardo formulates a confession with Roberto to appease Paulina’s madness and set her free from her past.

CAN DEATH LEAD TO JUSTICE?

The play, which was performed in Turkish with English surtitles, also tackle very thought-provoking issues like whether death can lead to justice in system where democracy and justice is long gone.

The play successfully asks the question ‘How do victims of fascism administer justice without being violent themselves? What is the true way of administering justice?

Death and the Girl

Screenplay: Ariel Dorfman

Director: Barış Celiloğlu / Katharina Reinthaller

Actors: Barış Celiloğlu – Göktay Tosun – Yener Çelik

Production: Pan Productions

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 50
Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

08 Haziran 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 849

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close