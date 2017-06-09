Nigel Farage: Siyasete geri dönebilirim - Londra GazeteLondra Gazete
Nigel Farage: Siyasete geri dönebilirim

— 9 Haziran 2017

 

İngiltere Bağımsızlık Partisi’nin (UKIP) eski lideri Nigel Farage, eğer Brexit tehlikeye girerse tekrar siyasete dönmekten başka şansı olmadığını söyledi.

Seçim kararının en başından beri yanlış olduğunu söyleyen Farage, Corbyn’in başbakan olması durumunda ikinci bir referandum ihtimalinin olduğunu da belirtti.

(BBCTÜRKÇE)

