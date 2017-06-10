Aziziye Mosque throws Iftar for Turkish students in UK

Aziziye Mosque of London, organised a special evening inciting Turkish students studying in the UK for an Iftar meal.

Students who are hundreds miles away from their homelands, got together at a special Iftar event put together by Aziziye Mosque. The event that saw prayers, delicious food and togetherness had a high volume of interest amongst the community and students.

The Imam of the mosque İsmail Ergin Çoban also came up with a special prayer upon a speech by Aziziye Mosque Youth Branches President Ebu Bekir Tezgel on the importance of coming together through Iftars and Ramadan in general.