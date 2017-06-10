Women’s Platform on “Pleasure Therapy”

Dikkat: Çocuklarınızı bu gazdan uzak tutun— 10 Haziran 2017
Kullanımı giderek artan, nitrous-oxide gazı tehlike saçıyor.
Women’s Platform UK (WPUK) are set to host an exclusive event on 12 June Monday at Haz Ev Cafe, in conjunction with Dr. Aynil Yenel, tackling ways to overcome depression.
As the continuation of WPUK’s “Happiness Therapy” series, WPUK President Nilgün Yıldırım said that Psyciatrist and Psychotherapist Dr. Aynil Yenel will be engaging with the community by making points on the benefits of “pleasure therapy” by outlining how it is effective on overcoming depression.
Dr. Yenel, in the press release states that many different factors have an effect on our way of life, with some of them causing depression.
“Our stressful lives sometimes makes us forget the very simple things that can make us happy. Like having a pet, spending time with the loved ones and more activities that pleasures people.”
The event will take place at the following address:
Haz Ev Café Restaurant- private room
Clarendon Serviced Apartments, Dockland Canary Wharf
Discovery Dock West, 2 S Quay Square, Isle of Dogs
LONDON E14 9RT
Underground: Canary Wharf
DLR: Heron Quays
