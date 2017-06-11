Day-Mer to organise the 28th Festival Reception and Launch

Day-Mer is set to organise their 28th Festival Reception and Launch, taking place Haringey at North London Community House, 22 Moorefield Road, London, N17 6PY.

A press release from Day-Mer followed relevant information with regards to the event as follows:

“This year’s festival also draws on the current social issue and needs our communities encounter and seeks to provide a platform for sections of communities to come together, discuss their issues and enjoy themselves. Once again we will send strong messages of furthering the harmonious interaction between sections of the society.

“The festival events, made up of children’s and youth events, of discussions and drama performances, are spread over a month (14 June – 2 July) at venues in Hackney and Haringey, ending with the long-established park festival that will take place in Clissold Park on Sunday, 2nd July. “

Those who are wishing to attend are kindly requested to email info@daymer.org or call 020 7275 8440