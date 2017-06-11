London is getting ready for the big Northern Cyprus Festival - Londra GazeteLondra Gazete
London is getting ready for the big Northern Cyprus Festival

— 11 Haziran 2017

Turkish Cypriots are set to organise a festival celebrating Turkish Cypriots’ 100th anniversary of emigrating to the UK.

The Turkish Cypriot emigration that started on 27 November 1917, had many Turkish Cypriots scattered around the globe from UK to Turkey and Australia. Cypriot Turkish Communities Association (CTCA) is now celebrating the diversity and contribution of Turkish Cypriots to the World by organising the very first Northern Cyprus Festival.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR 25 JUNE

Many Turkish Cypriots from all over the UK will be meeting at the festival on 25 June, between 11.00 – 20.00 at the Lea Valley Playing Fields Chingford, E4 8AQ.

EID JOY WILL ALSO BE CELEBRATED

Falling onto the first day of Eid, the festival will also see the joy and celebration for Eid-oriented events.

A PAUSE TO THE CYPRUS-LONGING

Many Turkish Cypriots, who fled the country and therefore grew an enduring longing to Cyprus will end at this festival. As many compromises and devotions have been made to make the festival happen, the festival will comprise the delicacies from the one and only Turkish Cypriot cuisine along with Osman Balıkçıoğlu Cabaret performances and musical festivities by Arif Edizer, Bora Serbülent, Zülal, Osman-Kelebekler, SOS Grubu, Kıbrıs Dörtlüsü and Dj Ahmet.

PROMOTIONS ARE ALL OVER IN LONDON

Towards the big day, the promotion endeavours are enduring as many advertisements inside some tube stations, delicately picked from the spots which have the highest rate of Turkish speaking communities live, can be seen. Some of the stations are Finsbury Park, Chingford, Southgate, Cockfosters, Wood Green, Tottenham Hale, Leytonstone and Walthamstow under and overground stations.

