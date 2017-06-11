Thousands in London set to find fun, freedom and friendship this Bike Week

The UK’s biggest mass-participation cycling event is coming to London, kick starting a national summer of cycling this June for over half a million people.

Bike Week 2017 (10 – 18 June) is set to add another 500,000 people to the five million who already cycle three times or more a week.

From family friendly traffic-free rides, to bike breakfasts, and even naked bike rides, Bike Week brings together a host of hundreds of fun events across the UK to help make cycling a more accessible and attractive proposition to the many people who might just need a gentle nudge back into the saddle this summer.

Whether it’s for a fun leisurely off-road ride with family and friends, a chance to escape the daily grind and explore the countryside, or simply to avoid the traffic jams getting to work or on the school run, Bike Week provides a one stop shop of events and inspiration to get you out and about in the saddle. There are a wide range of events taking place across the county suitable for cyclists of all ages and levels of experience.

With cycling becoming more popular than ever, increasing numbers of people are taking up cycling as an easy and efficient way to travel. According to the National Travel Survey, over five million people cycle three or more times a week.

Cycling UK’s Chief Executive, Paul Tuohy said “Bike Week is the UK’s excuse for a party on a bike, and that’s why our theme this year is ‘Fun & Freedom’. Cycling UK wants to help millions more people to rediscover – or find out for the first time – just how much fun you can have cycling. So whether you’re out with friends, are planning a family get together, or like getting away from the daily grind, join the half a million people taking part in Bike Week from 10 – 18 June!”

To support those already cycling or new to riding a bike, Bike Week is also partnering with Halfords this year, so that Bike Week participants can get a free bike check, and 20% off the price of gold, silver and bronze servicing.

For your chance to win a fantastic Halfords bike worth £600, and other great cycling prizes, simply pledge to take part in Bike Week and we’ll enter you into our prize draw. Visit www.bikeweek.org.uk/pledge to find out more. To find out what’s happening in your local area simply tap in your postcode at www.bikeweek.org.uk/events