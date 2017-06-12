Turkish language graduates are handed their diplomas in London - Londra GazeteLondra Gazete
Turkish language graduates are handed their diplomas in London

— 12 Haziran 2017

Students who have successfully completed their courses on Turkish language at the Yunus Emre Institute, were handed in their diplomas through a special graduation event dedicated for the ceremony.

The Turkish courses that are designed to take place twice a year, in Autumn and Spring, the latest course intake comprised approx. 200 students. Fulfilling their degrees of A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2 levels, students were heralded their diplomas by Turkish Consul General Çınar Ergin, Northern Cyprus Consul General Ülkü Alemdar, Ambassador Secretary Ceren Uçaker and Yunus Emre Institute director Dr. Mehmet Karakuş.

Whilst students also made speeches on how they enjoyed the course and coursework, Yunus Emre Institute will be carrying on offering wide range of courses tying the communities together.

