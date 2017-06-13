Kilburn stabbing: Man charged with murder after prostitute found knifed to death in flat

Başbakan May, sorumluluğu üstlendi— 13 Haziran 2017
Theresa May’in Muhafazakar Parti’den milletvekilleriyle yaptığı ve sorumluluğu üstlendiği konuşması İngiliz basınında da yankı buldu.
13
A man has been charged with murder after a prostitute was found stabbed to death in her north London flat. Romina Kalachi, 32, was found dead in her home in Fernhead Road, in Kilburn, on Monday, May 29.
A post mortem examination days later found the sex worker had died of “multiple stab wounds”.
Noor Mohammed, 28, of no fixed address, was charged with murder on Sunday.
Police were called to the flat after a concerned neighbour alerted officers shortly before 1am on Monday.
Detectives put out a warning to sex workers to be “extra vigilant” after Ms Kalachi’s body was found.
Mr Mohammed was due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak