Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after pedestrian killed

Londra Yangını : 17 ölü, kayıp sayısı artıyor— 15 Haziran 2017
Yangın bittikten sonra ağır bilançosuyla ilgili üzücü sonuçlarda gelmeye başladı.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a pedestrian was killed.
The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at Nightingale Road near the junction with Hertford Road, Edmonton. The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874 or via Twitter @MetCC
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak