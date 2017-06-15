Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after pedestrian killed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a pedestrian was killed.

The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at Nightingale Road near the junction with Hertford Road, Edmonton. The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874 or via Twitter @MetCC