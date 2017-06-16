London Refugee week to set off remembrance and celebration -Londra Gazete
Londra Gazete
London Refugee week to set off remembrance and celebration

London Refugee week to set off remembrance and celebration

16 Haziran 2017

London venues include the British Museum, Southbank Centre, British Film Institute, the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Theatre Delicatessen.

Refugee Week Chair and Refugee Council Chief Executive Maurice Wren said: “This year, Refugee Week with its theme of ‘our shared future’ provides a timely reminder that we have far more in common with each other than that which divides us. We must never allow the language of demonisation and hate to corrode Britain’s proud tradition of welcoming and protecting refugees. Instead, by making the UK an inclusive place of safety for those fleeing persecution, we must demonstrate that empathy and compassion are hallmarks of a strong society.”

Refugee Week is also supporting the Great Get Together, a national celebration inspired by Jo Cox, 16-18 June. Joint Refugee Week-Great Get Together events include a Syrian Refugee Community Iftar, including offering delicacies from Turkey and surrounding countries and cultures.

﻿

