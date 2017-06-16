Taste of London: Turkish stall awaits your mark!

The world’s greatest restaurant festival, Taste of London, returning to Regent’s Park from 14-18 June 2017 for an ultimate joy of food and fun. A number of London’s top restaurants will be holding court at one of the stands, serving three or four dishes that are either examples of food from their restaurants or newly created just for the event.

Introducing a brand new, once-in-a-lifetime experience coming to Regent’s Park this June: The Taste Residence. Featuring some of the most acclaimed chefs in the world, intimate groups of diners will be treated to an exclusive fine dining experience designed, dressed and delivered by the chefs themselves, it is set to be the unmissable culinary event of the summer.

The event, as always, will host a Turkish stall with a wide range of Turkish delicacies on offer. The Turkish stall will also organising a press meeting, meeting with local and national media introducing the “Turkish side” of the festival.

For more information and tickets, please visit: https://london.tastefestivals.com/