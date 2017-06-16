Turkish school enjoys reunion dinner and iftar -Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Turkish school enjoys reunion dinner and iftar

Turkish school enjoys reunion dinner and iftar

— 16 Haziran 2017

Ali Rıza Değirmencioğlu school organised a final of the term meeting by bringing many staff members together to enjoy a festive gathering alongside breaking the fast for those who were fasting for the Ramadan.

Taking place at Cyprus Meze Bar, along with the staff members students also did attend the evening by showcasing their talents with traditional folk dances and musical performances. The event also saw a special awards ceremony for the school teachers, getting awarded by the school’s principal Sevtap Kemal. Significant guests like British Turkish Women’s Association President Maviş Fuchs, Northern Cyprus Education and Culture Attaché and Northern Cyprus London Representative Zehra Başaran were also present at the event.

