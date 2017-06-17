Gezi Park martyrs were commemorated on its 4th anniversary -Londra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
16 Haziran 2017 - Day-Mer Festivali resepsiyonu yapıldı
16 Haziran 2017 - Başkonsoloslukta geleneksel iftar
16 Haziran 2017 - İngiltere’de kül olan binada yaşayan Türk dehşeti anlattı
16 Haziran 2017 - Kadın Platformu ruh sağlığı konusunda toplumu bilgilendirdi
16 Haziran 2017 - İHH-UK gönüllüleri iftarda buluştu
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Gezi Park martyrs were commemorated on its 4th anniversary

Gezi Park martyrs were commemorated on its 4th anniversary

— 17 Haziran 2017

17

A special occassion to commemorate the Gezi Park martyrys of Turkey were remembered and commemorated at the Gezi Park Martrys Plantation on Lee Valley Park in North London.

Britain Alevi Federation, organising the event, referred to the commemoration as a significant day to be never forgotten. A press release from the federation followed statements as:

“Those heroes who gave their lives to protect the natüre are being commemorated here in London.”

“These plantations represent our heroes Berkin Elvan, Mehmet Ayvalıtaş, Ali İsmail Korkmaz, Ethem Sarısülük, Medeni Yıldırım, Ahmet Atakan, Abdullah Cömert, Hasan Ferit Gedik, ODTU and Cypriot Turkish people.”

Speaking at the event, BAF President İsrafil Erbil made a speech on remembering the very Gezi Park resistance.

“4 years ago our children, who were fighting against the fascist and oppressive regimes of AKP Government were deliberately killed in the hands of Turkish Government. Now their lives are embalmed through plane trees on this park.”

London Gezi Park Community activist İrfan Şahin, on the other hand, thanked everyone that contributed to the creation of the plantation. The event also did not forget the current agenda of teachers Nurite Gülmen and Semih Özakça, who are on hunger strikes in Turkey as a part of their protest against the government.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 167
Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

15 Haziran 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 850

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close