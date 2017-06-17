Gezi Park martyrs were commemorated on its 4th anniversary

17

A special occassion to commemorate the Gezi Park martyrys of Turkey were remembered and commemorated at the Gezi Park Martrys Plantation on Lee Valley Park in North London.

Britain Alevi Federation, organising the event, referred to the commemoration as a significant day to be never forgotten. A press release from the federation followed statements as:

“Those heroes who gave their lives to protect the natüre are being commemorated here in London.”

“These plantations represent our heroes Berkin Elvan, Mehmet Ayvalıtaş, Ali İsmail Korkmaz, Ethem Sarısülük, Medeni Yıldırım, Ahmet Atakan, Abdullah Cömert, Hasan Ferit Gedik, ODTU and Cypriot Turkish people.”

Speaking at the event, BAF President İsrafil Erbil made a speech on remembering the very Gezi Park resistance.

“4 years ago our children, who were fighting against the fascist and oppressive regimes of AKP Government were deliberately killed in the hands of Turkish Government. Now their lives are embalmed through plane trees on this park.”

London Gezi Park Community activist İrfan Şahin, on the other hand, thanked everyone that contributed to the creation of the plantation. The event also did not forget the current agenda of teachers Nurite Gülmen and Semih Özakça, who are on hunger strikes in Turkey as a part of their protest against the government.