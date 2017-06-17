IHH UK hosts Iftar meal in London -Londra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
16 Haziran 2017 - Day-Mer Festivali resepsiyonu yapıldı
16 Haziran 2017 - Başkonsoloslukta geleneksel iftar
16 Haziran 2017 - İngiltere’de kül olan binada yaşayan Türk dehşeti anlattı
16 Haziran 2017 - Kadın Platformu ruh sağlığı konusunda toplumu bilgilendirdi
16 Haziran 2017 - İHH-UK gönüllüleri iftarda buluştu
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / IHH UK hosts Iftar meal in London

IHH UK hosts Iftar meal in London

— 17 Haziran 2017

International Humanitarian Philanthropic Association IHH UK organised a special Iftar event for those fasting in London.

The event that took place in Edmonton’s Hilal Restaurant, many familiar faces from the community got together for the special Iftar meal by prayers and solidarity. The iftar meal was also in support to Gazza and Somalia, as a continuous help aspiration of IHH UK.

IHH UK Religious Consultant and Spokesperson Osman Paköz Hoca, in his speech, thanked the comers by remarking how significant it is to be together on iftars as it enriches friendships, solidarity and religious attachment.

Upon Mr Paköz Hoca’s speech IHH UK President Ali Tahir made a brief speech, again thanking the comers.

Ali Tahir, later in his speech said:

“Our charity’s primary aim is to provide food and water for those who are in need in our World – we have so far constructed houses and made extensive helps to Bangladesh. Also we have constructed water depots equivalent to 19k American dollars.”

Mr Tahir also said that IHH UK is in preparation of constructing a similar water depot Project planned for Gazza in the future. He also stated that the contributions gathered out of the Iftar meal will be sent to Gazza and Somalia before the Eid.

 

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 157
Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

15 Haziran 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 850

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close