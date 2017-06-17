Women’s Platform UK tackled mental health amongst women

Women’s Platform UK (WPUK) hosted an exclusive event on 12 June Monday at Haz Ev Cafe, in conjunction with Dr. Aynil Yenel, tackling ways to overcome depression.

As an active charity that has been helping the local community through philanthrophic, cultural, educative and social events, WPUK exclusively tackled mental health barriers and situations that are very common in women’s lives which are often cast aside and not talked about.

As the continuation of WPUK’s “Happiness Therapy” series, WPUK President Nilgün Yıldırım led and moderated a seminar forum by hosting Psyciatrist and Psychotherapist Dr. Aynil Yenel, who is a well known doctor in trauma cases who has had extensive experience in national and international spheres.

“DON’T BE SHY – TALK ABOUT YOUR SITUATION”

Tackling mental health, Dr. Senel often remarked the worrying cases of people who are often found silent and not sharing about their mental health conditions.

“It is vital for us to let people know that depression, anxiert, post trauma syndrome and those related are very common amongst women and we need to create a safe space in which people can talk about this issues. It is important for you to know that there are many ways to get better, as long as you acknowledge your need of getting help.” Said Dr. Senel.

EXERCISE TO OVERCOME DEPRESSION…

In addition to therapy, Dr. Senel striclty remarked that exercise has scientifically proven to be a significant factor that decreases levels of depression and anxiety.

“Find an activity you can do regularly. You can take part in a team sport, attend classes at a leisure centre, or just be more active in your daily routine by walking or cycling instead of travelling by car or public transport.”

The panel then carried onto a Q/A session that the attendees asked questions about their lives, and everyone shared a little about themselves.

DR SENEL OFFERS PRIVATE SESSIONS TO THE COMMUNITY

The highlgiht of the event, was revealed when the WPUK President Nilgün Yıldırım gave the good news on the collaboration between WPUK and Dr Senel, meaning that Dr Senel is set to offer private sessions to those who are in need of therapy in London.

Dr Senel also admitted that all of her income through the sessions would be donated to WPUK, for its future philanthropic aspirations. The therapy sessions’ fees are clarified as 50 GBP.