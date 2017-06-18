Britain Alevi Festival premiers the long awaited play -Londra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Britain Alevi Festival premiers the long awaited play

Britain Alevi Festival premiers the long awaited play

18 Haziran 2017

As a part of the 7th Britain Alevi Festival, the long awaited ‘Yunus’un Dilinden Yedi Ulu Ozan “Bade-i Aşk’ premiered at the Stoke Newington Town Hall on last Friday.

The paly that attracted a high volume of interest tackled key concepts to the Alevi culture including the 7 major teachers that are recited at Cemevis. The play presented a series of stories, tackling these 7 important figures from Nesimi Enel Hak to Pir Sultan Abdal, Şah Hatayi to Kul Himmet.

According to a press release by the Britain Alevi Federation, the play will carry on meeting its audience as a part of London Harman Semah Crew.

﻿

