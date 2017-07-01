Cyprus Festival: Turkish Cypriots warms London up

Organised by Cypriot Turkish Communities Association, the long awaired fiest Northern Cyprus Culture Festival met with its attendees with even a higher record of turnout than expected. The festival area was crawling with almost 20,000 festival lovers.

Distinguished guests like Turkey’s Prime Minister Deputy and Northern Cyprus Relations Minister Tuğrul Türkeş, Northern Cyprus London Representative Zehra Başaran, Labour Edmonton MP Kate Osamor, Foreign Living Turks Aossciation Chair Mehmet Köse, CTCA President Leyla Kemal and many other showed up at the festival.

Speaking about the history of Turkish Cypriots’ emigration from the island that started 100 ago, Leyla Kemal stated that the festival’s standpoint is to remember Cyprus and gather a major Turkish Cypriots meeting which she then clarified as they have.

Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, also agreed upon Leyla Kemal’s remarks and highlighted the fact that Turkish Cypriots, wherever they go, always make their destinations brighter and more beautiful.

Mr Türkeş, on the other hand extended his greetings and said he brought special greetings from the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The festival saw numerous activities, delicious treats and nostalgic events that made Northern Cyprus Festival one of the main highlights of 2017.