Eid greetings took place at New Peckham Mosque

London saw large numbers of Muslims descending in mosques to celebrate Eid that marks the end of holy month Ramadan.

The Eid prayers that took place at the Sheikh Nazim al-Qubrusi – New Peckham Mosque attracted large numbers of people alongside messages of solidarity and friendship.

Believers came together to extend greeting wishes and prayers.

A staff member from the Sheikh Nazim al-Qubrusi – New Peckham Mosque, Günay Veli said:

“We have had the pleasure of celebrating Eid once again this year. This is only possible through the donations we have been receiving for our mosque and I would like to take this moment to express my thankfulness for every donation and support we have seen.”

COURSES ARE ON THE WAY

Mr Veli also gave news on the upcoming new religious classes predicted to start off in September, suitable for everyone in every age. Mr Veli, in his speech also condemned the series of terrorist attacks took place in the UK.