Britain Zaza Association got launched
— 20 Temmuz 2017

A new charity was launched in London promoting the Zaza culture, in hopes of raising awareness towards maintaining the language and cultural heritage of Zazas.

Stating that the launch stands for an opening of a new era for Zazas living in London, chairman Mehmet Aşkın said now it is going to be easier to embalm their cultural heritage

“As Zazas living in Britain we now officially launch our Britain Zaza Assovciation here. We are aiming to embalm our culture by also coming up with projects and more. I wish our association Works and operates well for our community.

The board of directors were also stated as: Gönül Şen, Bejna Aşkın, İbrahim Akgün, Metin Kılıç, Mehmet Aşkın. For more information on the association, do not hesitate to get in touch via 07380220784 and 074322424162.

  1. Erkan Türkmen 21 Temmuz 2017 at 6:28

    Wes u war ve….Tesekkür ederim….Thank you….Danke schön.

