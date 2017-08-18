London Fashion week welcomes the ‘Turkish breeze’

The British Fashion Council has announced the schedule for London Fashion Week, taking place on 15-19 September. The showcase is the most glamorous trade event of the season and everyone is looking forward to seeing what UK talent is presenting this year.

Two substantial Turkish designers, Erdem Moralıoğlu and Bora Aksu will be presenting their collections to cause a “Turkish breeze” to mesmerise the fashion week attendees.

WHO IS ERDEM MORALIOĞLU?

Established in London in 2005, ERDEM has come to be synonymous with versatile yet powerful femininity. Founder Erdem Moralioglu trained at the prestigious Royal College of Art in London where he remained to launch the label following his graduation. Known for his use of experimental textiles, vibrant prints, and detailed craftsmanship, Erdem has created a beautiful world of the delicate mixed with the bold.

ERDEM has received numerous accolades over the years, including the 2008 British Fashion Council’s Fashion Forward Award; the 2010 inaugural Vogue / British Fashion Council Designer Fashion Fund Award, the 2012 British Fashion Council’s New Establishment Award, the 2013 British Fashion Council’s Red Carpet Award, the 2014 British Fashion Council’s Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, the 2015 British Fashion Council’s Establishment Designer Award, the 2016 Fashion Group International Fashion Star Award and most recently the Canadian Arts & Fashion International Canadian Designer of the Year Award.

WHO IS BORA AKSU?

London based Turkish designer Bora Aksu received his first acclaim when he graduated from Central St Martin’s MA in 2002. Hailed as ‘the star of the show’ by The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Independent, Bora’s collection also attracted the eye of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabanna who purchased pieces to use as inspiration.

With confidence in Bora assured the ARG group awarded him sponsorship enabling him to make his debut off-schedule show at London Fashion Week in February 2003. A resounding success his debut was named ‘one of the top five shows’ by The Guardian and subsequently led Aksu to receive the New Generation Award placing him on the official London Fashion Week schedule the very next season. In total four consecutive New Generation Awards were given to Bora who remains on the official London Fashion Week schedule.