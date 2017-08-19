İngiliz firma ekmeklik un fiyatı talep ediyor -Londra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
18 Ağustos 2017 - İngiltere’de yaşayan toplumumuz ‘Ankara Anlaşması’ hakkında ne düşünüyor?
16 Ağustos 2017 - Nükleer savaş mı?
16 Ağustos 2017 - “Bu bayramı birlikte kutlayalım”
15 Ağustos 2017 - “Sizi tanıyoruz, siz yakmayı iyi bilirsiniz!”
15 Ağustos 2017 - Kıbrıslı Mehmet Hüseyin 50 yıl sonra oğluna kavuştu (Video)
Home / İngiltere ve Londra / İngiliz firma ekmeklik un fiyatı talep ediyor

İngiliz firma ekmeklik un fiyatı talep ediyor

— 19 Ağustos 2017

İngiltere’den irtibata geçen bir firma ekmeklik un ithal etmek istediklerini belirterek detayını verdikleri özellikte buğday unu için CIF Lome-Togo teslim fiyat talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dear Sir

We are a U.K based company we currently have demand for Bakery White Flour from our customer kindly inform us if you can offer below product based on C.I.F. Delivery to Lome Togo by sea freight

BAKERY WHEAT FLOUR FOR BREAD:

Moisture: 14% maximum
Protein: 13.20% – 14.20%
Gluten: 36.00% – 40.00%
Packaging: 50-kg PP bag
Total quantity: 5000 metric tons ( single shipment or split shipment as agreed )
Port of destination Lome Togo seaport west Africa.
Payment 100% L/C at sight

Kindly note that all commodities shall be free from mold, unnatural odors, chemicals and insects.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/366886_wheat-flour-for-bakery-products-import-inquiry-from-united-kingdom

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact

(DÜNYA.COM)

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 223
Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

17 Ağustos 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 859

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close