İngiliz firma ekmeklik un fiyatı talep ediyor

Asitli saldırının şüphelisi aranıyor— 19 Ağustos 2017
Polis, Doğu Londra’da asit kullanarak soygun yapmak isteyen bir kişinin peşine düştü.
İngiltere’den irtibata geçen bir firma ekmeklik un ithal etmek istediklerini belirterek detayını verdikleri özellikte buğday unu için CIF Lome-Togo teslim fiyat talep etmektedir.
Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:
Dear Sir
We are a U.K based company we currently have demand for Bakery White Flour from our customer kindly inform us if you can offer below product based on C.I.F. Delivery to Lome Togo by sea freight
BAKERY WHEAT FLOUR FOR BREAD:
Moisture: 14% maximum
Protein: 13.20% – 14.20%
Gluten: 36.00% – 40.00%
Packaging: 50-kg PP bag
Total quantity: 5000 metric tons ( single shipment or split shipment as agreed )
Port of destination Lome Togo seaport west Africa.
Payment 100% L/C at sight
Kindly note that all commodities shall be free from mold, unnatural odors, chemicals and insects.
https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/366886_wheat-flour-for-bakery-products-import-inquiry-from-united-kingdom
Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.
Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact
(DÜNYA.COM)
