İngiliz firma ekmeklik un fiyatı talep ediyor

İngiltere’den irtibata geçen bir firma ekmeklik un ithal etmek istediklerini belirterek detayını verdikleri özellikte buğday unu için CIF Lome-Togo teslim fiyat talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dear Sir

We are a U.K based company we currently have demand for Bakery White Flour from our customer kindly inform us if you can offer below product based on C.I.F. Delivery to Lome Togo by sea freight

BAKERY WHEAT FLOUR FOR BREAD:

Moisture: 14% maximum

Protein: 13.20% – 14.20%

Gluten: 36.00% – 40.00%

Packaging: 50-kg PP bag

Total quantity: 5000 metric tons ( single shipment or split shipment as agreed )

Port of destination Lome Togo seaport west Africa.

Payment 100% L/C at sight

Kindly note that all commodities shall be free from mold, unnatural odors, chemicals and insects.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/366886_wheat-flour-for-bakery-products-import-inquiry-from-united-kingdom

(DÜNYA.COM)