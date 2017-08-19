İngiliz firma hellim peyniri ithal etmek istiyor

İngiltere’de çeşitli gıda ürünleri üreticisi, ithalatçısı ve toptancısı olan bir firma aynı zamanda İngiltere’nin en büyük peynir satış portföyüne sahip olduklarından bahisle, Türkiye’deki hellim peyniri üreticisi ve tedarikçisi firmalar aradıklarını deklare etmiştir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

I am looking for Halloumi produced in Turkey.

We are a producer and distributor of speciality foods, working with artisan food producers across the globe. Everyday, we supply to a nationwide network of customers from the smallest farm shops, to restaurants and food manufacturers.

We have developed fantastic relationships with our producers: traditional cheesemakers, olive growers, artisan curers and food innovators.

As well as the largest collection of British farmhouse cheeses in the UK, our remarkable range includes our own Mediterranean deli products from *****,

a huge range of British cured meats, as well as our own bespoke sauces and dips.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/361684_halloumi-cheese-offer-request-from-united-kingdom

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact

(DÜNYA.COM)