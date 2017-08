Teenager dies and man arrested after moped crash in Enfield

A teenager has died and a man has been arrested after a fatal moped crash. Police were called to London Road, at the junction with Essex Road, Enfield, on Sunday, August 5 at 3.12am, to a car which had crashed with a moped.

The 18-year-old was found dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have not yet been informed.

A second man, 19, the pillion moped passenger, was found injured nearby. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is currently in custody at a north London police station.