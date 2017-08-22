Teenager sexually assaulted twice on train home from Boardmasters festival

A 17-year-old girl was subjected to a “deeply upsetting and shocking” sexual attack on her way home from the Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall.

She was assaulted twice, by two different men, while travelling on a Great Western Railway train between Newquay and Plymouth on 12 August.

She was first approached by a man wearing a novelty shark hat as she boarded the train, who offered to help her with her luggage.

Once on the train, at around 8.45pm, he sat next to her and asked if she wanted a kiss.

When she said no, he tickled her before trying to take her mobile phone.

The second attack took place when the girl moved seats to get away.

A second man approached her at around 9pm and when she told him what had happened, he kissed her and touched both her and himself inappropriately.

A spokesman for British Transport Police called the incident “deeply upsetting and shocking” and asked anyone who may have witnessed the attacks to make contact.

The first man is described as white with pale skin and ginger hair.

He was wearing a white shirt with a palm tree on it, blue shorts and a novelty shark hat. (SKYNEWS)