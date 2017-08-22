Teenager sexually assaulted twice on train home from Boardmasters festival -Londra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
19 Ağustos 2017 - Batı niçin zengin oldu?
19 Ağustos 2017 - British Council’dan Mardin’deki kültür projesine 100 bin sterlinlik hibe
18 Ağustos 2017 - İngiltere’de yaşayan toplumumuz ‘Ankara Anlaşması’ hakkında ne düşünüyor?
16 Ağustos 2017 - Nükleer savaş mı?
16 Ağustos 2017 - “Bu bayramı birlikte kutlayalım”
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Teenager sexually assaulted twice on train home from Boardmasters festival

Teenager sexually assaulted twice on train home from Boardmasters festival

— 22 Ağustos 2017

 A 17-year-old girl was subjected to a “deeply upsetting and shocking” sexual attack on her way home from the Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall.

She was assaulted twice, by two different men, while travelling on a Great Western Railway train between Newquay and Plymouth on 12 August.

She was first approached by a man wearing a novelty shark hat as she boarded the train, who offered to help her with her luggage.

Once on the train, at around 8.45pm, he sat next to her and asked if she wanted a kiss.

When she said no, he tickled her before trying to take her mobile phone.

The second attack took place when the girl moved seats to get away.

A second man approached her at around 9pm and when she told him what had happened, he kissed her and touched both her and himself inappropriately.

A spokesman for British Transport Police called the incident “deeply upsetting and shocking” and asked anyone who may have witnessed the attacks to make contact.

The first man is described as white with pale skin and ginger hair.

He was wearing a white shirt with a palm tree on it, blue shorts and a novelty shark hat. (SKYNEWS)

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 52
Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

17 Ağustos 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 859

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close