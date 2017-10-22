Tuncay Özkan and Ümit Zileli in London for Turkish Republic Ball -Londra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
21 Ekim 2017 - Ortadoğu’da İran faktörü
21 Ekim 2017 - CHP İngiltere Birliği’nde Tuncay Özkan paneli
20 Ekim 2017 - Tuncay Özkan ve Ümit Zileli Cumhuriyet Balosu için Londra’da
20 Ekim 2017 - Park otomatlarında bozuk para dönemi bitti
20 Ekim 2017 - Elcom ve Pir Sultan Derneğinde aşure
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Tuncay Özkan and Ümit Zileli in London for Turkish Republic Ball

Tuncay Özkan and Ümit Zileli in London for Turkish Republic Ball

— 22 Ekim 2017

UNITED Kingdom Turkish Society Associations to celebrate the 29 October Republic Day which is traditionally held every year, the ball will be organized on Regency Banqueting Suite on Sunday, October 29th this year. The information announced by the federation about the ball that invited all Republic and Ataturk lovers related to the October 29th Republic Day, which will be celebrated for the 94th anniversary, is as follows: “As the Federation of British Turkish Associations, we organize the Republic Ball which we traditionally organize every year in order to celebrate the October 29 Republic Day in the Regency Banqueting Suite on Sunday, October 29 this year.

On October 29, 2017. We are looking forward to celebrating the birthday of our nation with all the citizens of Ataturk and Motherland who will celebrate the year with the aim of securing the secular, democratic and modern Republic of Turkey, to live in joy and excitement.” The artists Ersin Faikzade, Özgür Canyurt, Tuba Ozcivan, Melek Yalçın, Baha Yetkin and Hoş Seda will all sing for to our beautiful guests in the night where CHP İzmir Deputy Tuncay Özkan and famous journalist – writer Ümit Zileli will be invited as honored guests. If you wish to receive your invitation for this special night which is 40 pounds, you can either call 07561101840 or 07887485394 or e-mail turkishfederation@ymail.com.

Tuncay Özkan

Ümit Zileli

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 199
Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

19 Ekim 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 868

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close