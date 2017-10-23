Tuncay Özkan panel at the CHP UK

CHP İzmir deputy Tuncay Özkan will be a guest of the Republican Ball on October 29th and the Republican Dialogue, which will be held in London for the 94th anniversary of the Republic. The program, which will start at 11:30 on Saturday, October 28, will take place at the CHP UK Centre. The panel to be arranged with the title “The Meaning of 2019 Towards the First Century of the Republic” will start at 14:00. CHP Izmir deputy Tuncay Özkan, who is especially loved by a significant segment of Turkish society, will answer the questions of the Londoners in the panel discussing issues such as the Republican and Democracy in Turkey today due to the October 29 Republic Day celebrations. The address: 150 Bridport Road, N18 1HA, London