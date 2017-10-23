Tuncay Özkan panel at the CHP UK

Londra’nın merkezine gitmek 21 sterlin— 23 Ekim 2017
Londra’ da trafiği azaltmak için 2014 yılında başlatılan araçların merkeze ücretle giriş uygulamasında giriş ücretleri artırılarak havayı kirleten eski araçlar için ücretler iki katına çıkarıldı.
CHP İzmir deputy Tuncay Özkan will be a guest of the Republican Ball on October 29th and the Republican Dialogue, which will be held in London for the 94th anniversary of the Republic. The program, which will start at 11:30 on Saturday, October 28, will take place at the CHP UK Centre. The panel to be arranged with the title “The Meaning of 2019 Towards the First Century of the Republic” will start at 14:00. CHP Izmir deputy Tuncay Özkan, who is especially loved by a significant segment of Turkish society, will answer the questions of the Londoners in the panel discussing issues such as the Republican and Democracy in Turkey today due to the October 29 Republic Day celebrations. The address: 150 Bridport Road, N18 1HA, London
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak