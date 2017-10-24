Fairer energy provider for London

THE council of Islington has now launched a fair gas and electricity prices which will save people money in the long run and enabling them to afford fuel. The energy provider Angelic Energy is non profit which was set up by the Islington Council to reduce the inequality in the society

Angelic Energy is a not-for-profit energy provider set up by Islington Council to help further its commitment to reducing inequality in society. Although known to be a wealthy borough, Islington has the third highest level of child poverty standing at 36%.

As the prices for energy have rise by 36% it has become really difficult for the poor to have access to a warm home and food. Many were left with arrears in payments due to not being able to afford the hefty statements they get sent from their energy providers so they opted for the Pay As You Go meters which are far worse than a normal meter. All of these factors mean that these people will suffer from health problems, lower quality of life and also low achievements in education.

Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “For years, inflated energy prices have forced thousands of people across London into fuel poverty, with catastrophic consequences for their health and quality of life. Too many are forced to face the question ‘heat or eat?’.

“Children brought up in fuel poverty also do worse at school and college, so helping current and future generations to stay warm and well is an absolute priority for us.

“With Angelic Energy, Islington is leading by example in London, taking practical steps to drive down fuel poverty and encouraging people to make the big switch.

“We will be offering residents superb customer service and great-value energy tariffs – residents could save up to £277 per year*. All this without any directors’ bonuses to pay or shareholders to satisfy. So find out more, get a quote and join us on our fairer journey!”

Angelic Energy is a white-label provider, set up in partnership with energy company Robin Hood Energy Ltd.

Cllr Jon Collins, leader of Nottingham City Council and Angelic Energy board member, said: “We are pleased to be in partnership with Islington Council in launching Angelic Energy. Our company ethos and values are similar and like Angelic Energy our aim is very much about helping people move out of fuel poverty.”

Angelic Energy aims to offer some of the best-value standard and Pay As You Go tariffs available on the market, helping to keep people warm and well, coupled with outstanding customer service and simple-to-understand billing – a real and fairer alternative to the “Big Six” energy companies. It will offer competitive prices, too – customers on Angelic Energy’s Standard Fixed tariff could save up to £277 per year*.

For more information or a quote, see www.angelicenergy.co.uk or call free on 0800 169 0220.