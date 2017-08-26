Remembering Ayhan Hasan | Vefatlar - Londra GazeteLondra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Son haberler
2 Eylül 2017 - Londra’da mı, yoksa farklı bir şehirde mi, yaşamak isterdiniz?
1 Eylül 2017 - Toplumun kahramanı Nilgün Canver son yolculuğuna uğurlandı
1 Eylül 2017 - Kıbrıslı Cevat dünya üçüncüsü oldu
1 Eylül 2017 - Bayramda kırık kalpleri onaralım
31 Ağustos 2017 - 30 Ağustos Londra Büyükelçiliği’nde kutlandı
Home / Vefatlar

Vefat ilanları » Ayhan Hasan

Ayhan Hasan

22 November 1939 - 26 August 2017

İlan Viewed 95 times

﻿

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

31 Ağustos 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 861

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close