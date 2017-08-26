Kılıçlı teröriste navigasyon engeli!— 2 Eylül 2017
Geçtiğimiz hafta İngiltere’de kılıçla yakalanan terör şüphelisinin asıl hedefine navigasyon cihazı nedeniyle gidemediği ortaya çıktı.
Vefat ilanları » Ayhan Hasan
22 November 1939 - 26 August 2017
