Thames Nehri’ne düşen kadın öldü— 7 Nisan 2017
22 Mart’ta Londra’da İngiltere Parlamentosu dışında düzenlenen saldırıda Thames Nehri’ne düşen Romanya vatandaşı Andreea Cristea hayatını kaybetti.
Vefat ilanları » Ayse Hasan Hussein
31 March 2017
