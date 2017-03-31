Londra Gazete
Son haberler
7 Nisan 2017 - Londra’da Referandumun ikinci günü – Özel Haber
7 Nisan 2017 - “Ankara Anlaşması bitmez”
7 Nisan 2017 - Yağmuralan Derneği’nden Kıbrıs açıklaması
7 Nisan 2017 - ÇAP’tan nezaket ziyaretleri
6 Nisan 2017 - Alevi Gençlerinden 2’nci dayanışma konseri
Home / Vefatlar

Vefat ilanları » Erdogan Suleyman

Erdogan Suleyman

17 June 1948 - 31 March 2017

Burial Date 5 April 2017

İlan Viewed 18 times

﻿

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

06 Nisan 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 840

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close