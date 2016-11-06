Komik genç adamı bıçaklayarak öldürdüler— 3 Nisan 2017
Doğu Londra’nın Canning Town bölgesinde, evinden dükkana meyve suyu almak için çıkan genç bir adam bıçaklanarak öldürüldü.
