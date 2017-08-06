Remembering Huseyin Ulgen | Vefatlar - Londra GazeteLondra Gazete
Londra Gazete
Home / Vefatlar

Vefat ilanları » Huseyin Ulgen

Huseyin Ulgen

4 December 1941 - 6 August 2017

Burial Date 21 August 2017

İlan Viewed 17 times

﻿

